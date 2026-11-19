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The other two children were admitted to Agrasen Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

A schoolchild was killed and two others injured after a speeding car allegedly driven by a drunk driver rammed into a motorcycle carrying the three children in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar area, the police said on Thursday.The accident took place on November 18 when the car allegedly hit the motorcycle on which the three children were travelling with the father of one of them, they said.According to the police, a PCR call was received at Aman Vihar police station reporting that a car had hit a motorcycle carrying three schoolchildren.A police team rushed to the spot and learnt that all four occupants of the motorcycle had sustained injuries and were shifted to nearby hospitals.One of the children was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.