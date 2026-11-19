13:00

Prithviraj Sukumaran At Odiyan Pooja Ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Productions/Instagram



--REDIFF MOVIES

Directorhas wrapped up the shoot ofwithin two months of production, according to reports. The team celebrated the shoot's completion with a wrap party attended by the film's stars and director.had gone on floors on September 14.The horror thriller marks his first collaboration with actorsandThis will be Manju's second film titled. She previously played the female lead oppositein's much-derided 2018 film of the same name.marks Sadasivan's fifth directorial venture in Malayalam. He made his debut with the sci-fi filmin 2013 and gained attention with his second film,, which premiered directly on OTT during the pandemic and earned critical acclaim.His third film,, was widely praised and earned its lead stara National Award. His most recent outing,starring, received praise for its horror elements as well.While details aboutremain under wraps, the film is reportedly based on the shape-shifting legend rooted in Kerala folklore. It is touted to feature dark fantasy elements and is set in a period backdrop.is jointly produced by Prithviraj Productions and Dharma Productions, marking Dharma Head Honcho's Malayalam debut, and is aiming for a 2027 release.