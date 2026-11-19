Prithviraj Sukumaran At Odiyan Pooja Ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Productions/Instagram
Director Rahul Sadasivan
has wrapped up the shoot of Odiyan: The Age Of Illusion
within two months of production, according to reports. The team celebrated the shoot's completion with a wrap party attended by the film's stars and director. Odiyan
had gone on floors on September 14.
The horror thriller marks his first collaboration with actors Prithviraj Sukumaran
and Manju Warrier
.
This will be Manju's second film titled Odiyan
. She previously played the female lead opposite Mohanlal
in V A Shrikumar Menon
's much-derided 2018 film of the same name. Odiyan: The Age Of Illusion
marks Sadasivan's fifth directorial venture in Malayalam. He made his debut with the sci-fi film Red Rain
in 2013 and gained attention with his second film, Bhoothakaalam
, which premiered directly on OTT during the pandemic and earned critical acclaim.
His third film, Bramayugam
, was widely praised and earned its lead star Mammootty
a National Award. His most recent outing, Dies Irae,
starring Pranav Mohanlal
, received praise for its horror elements as well.
While details about Odiyan: The Age Of Illusion
remain under wraps, the film is reportedly based on the shape-shifting legend rooted in Kerala folklore. It is touted to feature dark fantasy elements and is set in a period backdrop. Odiyan: The Age Of Illusion
is jointly produced by Prithviraj Productions and Dharma Productions, marking Dharma Head Honcho Karan Johar
's Malayalam debut, and is aiming for a 2027 release.
--REDIFF MOVIES