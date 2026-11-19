23:26

The Mumbai police will carry out 'Operation Shodh-6' from November 20 to December 3 to trace missing women and children reported abducted or kidnapped, an official said on Thursday.



Under the campaign, police stations will intensify efforts to trace and reunite children below 18 years of age, including boys and girls reported missing or abducted, and women above 18 years reported missing, he added.



"The initiative seeks active cooperation from citizens and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) involved in missing-person cases. Citizens must remain vigilant and immediately report any information about missing or vulnerable children and women to the authorities," the official said.



Citizens who encounter children or women appearing lost or in suspicious circumstances have been urged to make discreet inquiries and inform the Police Control Room by dialling 100 or 1098, contact the nearest police station, or take the individuals to the nearest police station, wherever appropriate.



The police have also appealed to the public to report cases of children found begging, collecting garbage or working at railway stations, bus stands, religious places, hospitals, hotels, shops and other establishments during the campaign period.



Residents have been specifically requested to alert the authorities if they notice children engaged in labour or domestic work in their neighbourhoods.