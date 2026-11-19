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Robert Pattinson as James Bond

Robert Pattinson has been selected as the seventh actor to officially play James Bond, with Amazon MGM Studios announcing him as its new choice to portray Ian Fleming's most famous literary creation recently.



But according to director Christopher Nolan, Pattinson is going to be 'the most cowardly James Bond you've ever seen'!



Don't worry, though. There's no beef between the actor and the director.



Nolan made the remark in a jocular manner at a screening of The Odyssey in California on November 17. The comment came during a Q&A session hosted by Steven Spielberg.



Of course, the statement was a reference to Pattinson's character in Nolan's The Odyssey. The British heartthrob plays Antinous, the film's main antagonist, who is portrayed as someone reluctant to jump into a fight or head into battle himself.



Nolan has also previously worked with Pattinson on the 2020 sci-fi thriller Tenet, where the actor had a considerably more heroic role.



While discussing Pattinson's casting as James Bond, Spielberg also jokingly wondered whether Nolan's film had influenced the actor's selection for the iconic role.



Pattinson will step into Bond's iconic tuxedo after Daniel Craig bid farewell to the franchise with the 2021 film No Time To Die. The upcoming movie will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who is also directing Pattinson in the December release, Dune: Part Three. The new Bond film is expected to release in 2028.



--REDIFF MOVIES