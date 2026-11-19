14:36

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Dilip Tirkey was arrested from a forest in the Angarha police station area of Ranchi district for allegedly allegedly coercing the minor domestic help of Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara to file a 'false' rape case against the latter.





On November 19, Thursday, the police informed that the minor has also been taken into custody.





The minor had alleged that Bara raped her at his official residence in Ranchi on August 5 leading to her pregnancy. She claimed that she also suffered a miscarriage.





The police registered an FIR against the MLA under th3e POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act on November 13.





The girl's grandfather later alleged that two men had abducted her, forcing her to make a false statement against the MLA.





An FIR was registered against Tirkey and Abhishek Bharti, a content creator, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. The police are on the lookout for Bharti.





-- REDIFF NEWS