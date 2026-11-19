21:37





A CBI team deputed to Oman escorted him back to India.



According to the CBI, Chandrakar is wanted in two cases in which chargesheets have already been filed.





The ED has also filed a prosecution complaint against him in a separate case.



The CBI investigation into the Mahadev Online Book cases was initiated following a request from the Chhattisgarh government.





The agency has described the platform as one of the country's largest illegal online betting syndicates, operating from outside India.

Saurabh Chandrakar, promoter of the Mahadev illegal betting syndicate and an accused in the betting app case, was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court on Thursday.Chandrakar was produced before the ED special court, which remanded him to judicial custody till December 2.ED counsel Saurabh Pandey said that Chandrakar's lawyer had filed three applications before the court, and the hearing on these applications would take place on November 27."Chandrakar's lawyer had filed three applications before the court, and the hearing on these applications would take place on November 27," Pandey said.Chandrakar was arrested in Oman and brought back to India following extradition proceedings. He was detained by the Royal Oman Police after an Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him.