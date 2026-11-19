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Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, Photo, Kind Courtesy, airbnb.co.in

Want to live like the richy-rich Raichand family in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? You just got lucky!



You can get a two-hour experience by registering at the Airbnb India web site and booking your tickets.

'After 25 years, the Raichand House opens its doors for the first time -- come be a part of the iconic family,' reads a statement from At Home With The Raichands.



'From the grand staircase and magnificent living room to the study where Rohan's family drama unfolded and Poo's fabulous little world, the Raichand House is filled with details that K3G fans will instantly recognise.



'Expect a Raichand-style welcome, iconic corners waiting to be discovered, and a few special touches that bring the magic of this much-loved home to life. You might even leave with a little piece of the Raichand family,' the statement reads.



The doors will open on December 1.



Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will turn 25 this December. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor.



--REDIFF MOVIES