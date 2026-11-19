16:32

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash

Wanted by Kerala Police in a 2008 murder case, Raghesh Unnikochan has been brought back to India from the UAE by the CBI in coordination with Interpol channels.





Unnikochan and other accused were booked in the murder that happened in October 2008 happened at Thirumangalam, Kerala. He had murdered the victim because of prior enmity.





A Red Notice published against the subject through Interpol channels by the NCB-New Delhi (CBI) at the request of the Kerala police.





He was geo-located and arrested by in the UAE and handed to the escort team from India which arrived at Thiruvananthapuram on November 18, Wednesday.





Unnikochan was absconding during the legal proceedings. A chargesheet has been filed against him before the competent court, which also issued an open-dated arrest warrant against him.





As per the CBI, 281 wanted criminals have been brought back to the country with the help of Interpol channels. In 2026, 73 fugitives have been brought back.

-- REDIFF NEWS