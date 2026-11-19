For four agonising days, the Gowala family did not know where 10-year-old Dev was or what had happened to him.

The boy had disappeared from their lives after the horrific road accident at Rongajan in Kaziranga on Friday, November 13, 2026, which claimed 26 lives and left several others injured.

His parents, Rahul Gowala and Nikita Gowala, were among those seriously injured in the crash. Dev, meanwhile, had been admitted to the Bokakhat Civil Hospital, where he remained unidentified, unable to tell hospital authorities who he was or where his family could be found.

Then, a photograph changed everything.

When Dev's picture began circulating on mobile phones, his relatives recognised him. His grandfather, uncle, aunt and other family members rushed to the Bokakhat Civil Hospital, desperate to see the child they had feared they might have lost.

For the family, it was an emotional moment after days of uncertainty and helplessness.

Dev's grandfather said they had been expecting the family to visit them on Friday but lost contact with them as the day progressed.

'He is my grandchild, my daughter's son. They had informed us in the morning that they would be visiting us. Later, we could not reach them as their phones were unreachable. We had no idea what had happened until we saw the child's photograph on a mobile phone,' he said.

The family learnt about the accident only after seeing Dev's photograph and immediately set out for the hospital.

They reached Bokakhat at night to meet him and began making arrangements to take him home.

Dev's parents, Rahul and Nikita, are undergoing treatment at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

While Nikita has reportedly shown signs of recovery, Rahul continues to remain critical in the ICU. He is yet to regain the ability to speak, according to family members.

The family had been travelling from Dimapur towards Kaliabor when their vehicle met with the accident at Rongajan. The couple and their son were on their way to visit Nikita's maternal home.

Rahul had been working in Bengaluru before travelling to Dimapur and beginning the onward journey with his family.

At the Bokakhat Civil Hospital, Dev is reported to be stable. Doctors and nursing staff are keeping him under observation.

His family hopes to take him home with his uncle and mother, subject to medical clearance.

The accident had initially left hospital authorities struggling to establish the identities of two unconscious passengers admitted to the ICU at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. They suspected that the unidentified man and woman could be Dev's parents, but could not initially confirm their relationship with the child.

An injured passenger had earlier told reporters that a couple had been travelling with a child in the ill-fated Traveller.

The passenger recalled seeing the boy already seated inside the vehicle when he boarded and described him as cheerful and playful.

For the Gowala family, finding Dev has ended one part of an agonising four-day search. But the reunion remains incomplete.

The little boy now awaits the day his parents recover and the family can be together again.

-- SABIR NISHAT