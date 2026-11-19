14:45

Image Credit: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Kashmir's Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded sub-zero temperatures at -2.8 and -1.0 degrees Celsius respectively.



Officials informed on November 18, Thursday, that Shopian became the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir at -3.4 degrees Celsius.



The the summer capital of the Union Territory Srinagar also recorded -0.2 degrees Celsius which is 0.9 degrees below the seasonal normal.



Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag registered a minimum temperature of 1.0 degrees Celsius.



The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather in the valley till the end of the month, with night temperatures likely to dip further over the coming days.



-- REDIFF NEWS