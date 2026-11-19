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However, deportation proceedings have been initiated against him, and he has been lodged at a detention centre pending deportation to his native country, the NCB said.

A court in Dharwad has sentenced a 30-year-old Ugandan woman to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a 2022 methamphetamine seizure case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.The principal sessions court, Dharwad, convicted Agnes Naggayi in connection with the seizure of 995 grams of methamphetamine at Hubballi Railway Station in January 2022.Acting on specific intelligence, the NCB's Bengaluru zonal unit apprehended Naggayi when she arrived at Hubballi railway station from Delhi, the agency said in a post on 'X' on Wednesday.A search of her belongings led to the recovery of 995 grams of methamphetamine concealed in two cartons of baby cereal and carried in a white cloth bag, it added.Another male accused in the case, who was allegedly residing illegally in India using a fake visa, was acquitted by the court.