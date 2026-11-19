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Kapil Sharma with his family, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @kapilsharma/Instagram

He took his family for a holiday and posted pictures on Instagram.



'Saath acha ho to safar aur bhi khoobsurat ho jata hai. Thank you for making my journey more difficult sorry more beautiful my love,' he posted with pictures.



Kapil described Ginni as his biggest source of strength and stability during his phase of severe depression, anxiety, and hardships.



He has credited her for understanding his struggles and helping him navigate depression.



Ginni and Kapil got married in December 2018, and have two children, Anayra, 6, and Trishaan, 5.



--REDIFF MOVIES



gave his funny side a break, and got super romantic on his wifebirthday on November 18.