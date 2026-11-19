13:58

Padmaja Venugopal

Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of late Congress stalwart and former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, has quit the BJP, saying her decision to join the party was a "mistake made in haste".



She made the announcement in an interview with Malayalam news channel Asianet News.



Padmaja, who joined the BJP on March 7, 2024, in New Delhi, after quitting the Congress, said she had already resigned from the saffron party but had not informed anyone, as she was waiting for the right time to speak about the decision.



"I have resigned. But many people don't know that I have resigned. I haven't told anyone," she said.



Padmaja said she had taken the decision to join the BJP without giving it enough thought and now felt it was time to correct the mistake.



"I made that decision without taking enough time to think it through," she said, adding that she had no complaints against anyone in the BJP and that the decision was her own mistake