11:01

IMAGE: The Piccadilly Circus screen in London displays an announcement that Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond. Photograph: Ocean Outdoor/Felix Ursell via Reuters





-- REDIFF MOVIES

Fromnewspaper's feature 'The first truly weird Bond: 13 things to know about- from heavy saliva to dead clowns', we learnt of the next 007'sconnections.From: 'Pattinson had Bond potential even as a teenager, according to, the owner of Natsons newsgents in Barnes, who gave him his first job. Interviewed byin 2020, Patel said "Robert the paperboy" was always handsome (if not stylish) and took his duty seriously, once volunteering to do his round despite a "very bad storm".'Though Pattinson was a late entry in the 007 race, Patel called it after he was cast as Batman: "I can just picture him. His acting is superb... He has to be James Bond next."''Pattinson's first film role was a small part in 2004's,' directed bymummy. 'He discovered that his scene had been cut while watching the film at the premiere. (You can find it on DVD, in the deleted scenes.),'tells usYou can read more about Rob here: https://www.theguardian.com/film/2026/nov/18/first-truly-weird-bond-13-things-robert-pattinson-from-heavy-saliva-to-dead-clowns