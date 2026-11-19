IMAGE: The Piccadilly Circus screen in London displays an announcement that Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond. Photograph: Ocean Outdoor/Felix Ursell via Reuters
From The Guardian
newspaper's feature 'The first truly weird Bond: 13 things to know about Robert Pattinson
- from heavy saliva to dead clowns', we learnt of the next 007's desi
connections.
From The Guardian
: 'Pattinson had Bond potential even as a teenager, according to Vipin Patel
, the owner of Natsons newsgents in Barnes, who gave him his first job. Interviewed by Business Insider
in 2020, Patel said "Robert the paperboy" was always handsome (if not stylish) and took his duty seriously, once volunteering to do his round despite a "very bad storm".
'Though Pattinson was a late entry in the 007 race, Patel called it after he was cast as Batman: "I can just picture him. His acting is superb... He has to be James Bond next."'
'Pattinson's first film role was a small part in 2004's Vanity Fair
,' directed by apna Mira Nair
, Zohran Mamdani ka
mummy. 'He discovered that his scene had been cut while watching the film at the premiere. (You can find it on DVD, in the deleted scenes.),' The Guardian
tells us
You can read more about Rob here: https://www.theguardian.com/film/2026/nov/18/first-truly-weird-bond-13-things-robert-pattinson-from-heavy-saliva-to-dead-clowns
-- REDIFF MOVIES