08:17

Islam is projected to be the world's largest religion by 2035, surpassing Christianity, according to a new study released by the Pew Research Centre on Wednesday. Pew said if current trends continue, there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims and just under three billion Christians worldwide by 2070.



The absolute number of Hindus in India and worldwide will rise from 1.2 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion by 2070.



But the rest of the world's population -- i.e., all non-Hindus -- will grow at an even faster rate. As a result, Hindus will shrink slightly as a share of the global population, falling from 15 per cent in 2020 to 14 per cent in 2070.



The world's total population is projected to increase by 29 per cent between 2020 and 2070, with Christians growing by 30 per cent and Muslims by 80 per cent.



"The largest source of new members of major religions is not adults who convert to the faith, but babies who are born into the group," the Pew projections found.



During 2020-2025, the fertility rate for Muslims was 3.1 children per woman, followed by the rate for Christians at 2.5, Pew said. The average fertility rate for all other women was 1.6, below the 2.1 level considered necessary for each generation to replace itself.



If current demographic trends continue, the number of Hindus in India will increase by 176 million between 2020 and 2070.



While India's overall fertility rate has fallen rapidly in recent decades, Muslims in India still have more children per woman than Hindus do, the Pew research found. As per the Pew projections, Hindus comprise 79.4 per cent of India's religious composition in 2020 and the number is set to slide to 75.8 per cent by 2070.



Muslims comprise 15.2 per cent of India's religious composition in 2020, and that share is set to rise to 19.6 per cent by 2070. Outside India, much of the projected growth among Hindus will come from Pakistan (over five million) and the United States (over four million).



According to the Pew projections, the US will have the world's fifth-largest Hindu population. Nepal and India will remain the only two countries with a Hindu majority.



It forecasts that Buddhists will shrink both in number and as a share of the world's population, partly due to expected declines in the overall populations of China, South Korea, and Japan.



If recent trends continue, by 2070 more than half of the world's Christians will live in sub-Saharan Africa. The Democratic Republic of the Congo will surpass the United States as the country with the largest Christian population.



The United States will no longer have a Christian majority, though Christians will remain the biggest religious group in the country.



Pakistan will have the largest Muslim population, followed by India, Nigeria and Indonesia, which currently has the most adherents to Islam.



Many countries have seen a steady proliferation of the "nones" -- people who are atheist, agnostic or religiously unaffiliated.



Excluding China, which has a high proportion of "nones" but faces a sharp population decline, Pew said the ranks of "nones" elsewhere will grow by more than 180 million by 2070.



The "nones" already account for a majority of the population in 10 countries, including the Czech Republic, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Uruguay and Vietnam, according to Pew. South Korea, France and the United Kingdom are forecast to join this group by 2070.