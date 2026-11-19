09:10

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has described the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as a "revolution, not an election", saying there would be a "deluge, not change", after his release from jail on interim bail in a money laundering case.



"Is baar chunav nahi hoga, inkalab hoga. Badlav nahi hoga, sailab hoga (This time there will be no election, there will be a revolution. There will be no change, there will be a deluge)," Khan told reporters after reaching Rampur late Wednesday night from Ghaziabad's Dasna jail, where he was released earlier in the day.



Khan was greeted by a large number of supporters upon his arrival in his hometown.



Speaking about his release on bail by the court, the senior SP leader said it had strengthened his belief that the country was free, but the Constitution was imprisoned.



"With all of us together, we should demand the freedom of the Constitution," he said.



Asked about the upcoming Assembly elections, Khan said people would no longer fight in the name of religion and caste, but on issues.



"We were ready to die for the Constitution and the law; we are ready and will remain ready," he said.



Reacting to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks that Khan would get justice if the party formed the government after the elections, he said: "justice is justice, but no one would be subjected to revenge."



Taking a dig at the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Khan said if a person accused of stealing chickens, goats and buffaloes could face the agency and build a university, he prayed that every street had a "chicken thief" who could build a university.



Khan also questioned the credibility of constitutional institutions, saying they should introspect over the declining public trust and the observations made by the high courts and the Supreme Court.



He sarcastically remarked that had the ED, CBI, Income Tax Department and development authorities existed during the time of Madan Mohan Malaviya and Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the two educationists would also have been jailed.