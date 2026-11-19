23:56

Rajawada Palce of the erstwhile Holkar rulers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh./CMO/ANI Photo

The mystery surrounding the locked iron safe found two days ago in the historic Lalbagh Palace complex of the erstwhile Holkar rulers in Indore will continue for a while as it will first undergo chemical treatment, an archaeology department official said.



A trust associated with the Holkar family and an individual have requested that the safe be opened in their presence, while a woman has claimed that it was her ancestral property.



K L Dabhi, deputy director of the Madhya Pradesh archaeology department, saidI that the safe was found on November 17 in the debris during ongoing development work at the Lalbagh Palace complex.



The iron safe, weighing 150 kg, dates back to the 19th century, he said.



"We will first chemically treat the safe. Then, as per the established procedure, experts will be called to open the lock after informing the district administration. The unlocking process will be videographed," Dabhi said.



Lal Bagh Palace and its entire complex are state-protected monuments, and the Archaeological Department has jurisdiction over any items found underground, he said.



Meanwhile, the archaeological department has received applications from the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Educational Trust and one Gautam Rao Holkar requesting that the safe be opened in the presence of their representatives.