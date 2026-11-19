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Gifts and wedding accessories, grocery and food supplies are estimated at Rs 37,500 crore each, while electronics, dry fruits and sweets, furniture and household articles are projected to contribute Rs 30,000 crore each, it said.



Among services, catering is expected to account for Rs 75,000 crore, followed by marriage venues, banquet halls and hotels at Rs 60,000 crore.





Event management and wedding planning, as well as floral decoration and wedding decor, are estimated at Rs 37,500 crore each, it said.



As per the organisation, travel and transportation, music and entertainment services are projected at Rs 30,000 crore each, while photography, videography and beauty services are expected to contribute Rs 22,500 crore each.

India is expected to witness 52 lakh marriages in the upcoming wedding season from November 21 to December 15 -- an average of more than two lakh weddings every day -- generating an estimated Rs 7.5 lakh crore in business, according to traders' body CAIT.The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the 25-day season is expected to drive demand across retail, manufacturing, hospitality, transport, food, jewellery and other sectors, with Delhi-NCR alone projected to account for around 5 lakh weddings and Rs 2.5 lakh crore in business.The projections were prepared by CAIT's research arm, the CAIT Research and Trade Development Society, following consultations with over 300 trade leaders and 550 trade associations across 25 states, the organisation said.According to CAIT, around Rs 4.05 lakh crore, or 54 percent of the estimated business, is expected to come from goods and retail purchases, while services are projected to account for Rs 3.45 lakh crore or 46 per cent.Jewellery and precious metals are expected to account for Rs 1.2 lakh crore, followed by apparel and garments at Rs 90,000 crore.