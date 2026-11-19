It's India
!
The latest issue is entirely devoted to India.
In her Letter From the Editor, in the November mag, Jacqui Gifford writes she is often asked which is her one favourite place on earth and it is not a question that can be answered easily because one's list of places to visit or re-visit only keeps growing.
But she adds: 'Still, certain destinations tug at the heartstrings more than others. For me, one of those places is India'.
She continues in an almost lyrical vein, 'I first visited when I was three and was spellbound by the colors, the buttery naan, the fine-spun silk of the saris, the chaos of the traffic, the warmth that emanates from every conversation. The country seeps into your skin.
'India -- a nation of 1.5 billion people, one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, and home to some of the most spectacular hospitality experiences, bar none -- is our destination of the year for 2027'.
Take a bow, India! Jai Hind.
Do delve into this special issue and glory in the diversity that is India and our DNA: Our Destination of the Year
.
-- REDIFF TRAVEL