

In her Letter From the Editor, in the November mag, Jacqui Gifford writes she is often asked which is her one favourite place on earth and it is not a question that can be answered easily because one's list of places to visit or re-visit only keeps growing.



But she adds: 'Still, certain destinations tug at the heartstrings more than others. For me, one of those places is India'.









'India -- a nation of 1.5 billion people, one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, and home to some of the most spectacular hospitality experiences, bar none -- is our destination of the year for 2027'.



Take a bow, India! Jai Hind.



Do delve into this special issue and glory in the diversity that is India and our DNA: She continues in an almost lyrical vein, 'I first visited when I was three and was spellbound by the colors, the buttery naan, the fine-spun silk of the saris, the chaos of the traffic, the warmth that emanates from every conversation. The country seeps into your skin.'India -- a nation of 1.5 billion people, one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, and home to some of the most spectacular hospitality experiences, bar none -- is our destination of the year for 2027'.Take a bow, India! Jai Hind.Do delve into this special issue and glory in the diversity that is India and our DNA: Our Destination of the Year





-- REDIFF TRAVEL

The latest issue is entirely devoted to India.