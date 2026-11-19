During the recent episode of Koffee With Karan
, Ananya Panday confessed that her first love was Hrithik Roshan.
Sharing one of her childhood experiences attending a party with her friends, Panday said: "Hrithik sir was there and he was leaving the party. We caught his hand and said, 'Uncle, please, please, we want to show you Dhoom Machaale
'."
Ananya recollected dancing to Dhoom Machaale
three times for Hrithik, followed by Crazy Kiya Re
.
"Then he sat there and we did Dhoom Machaale
for him three times. We did Crazy Kiya Re
and I think by the end of it he was just like, 'I can't see this anymore.' So we just left performing," she said.
At this point, the host Karan Johar interrupted and said "I love that you said 'uncle' to poor Hrithik."
That's when Ananya confessed: "He was my first love, by the way."
"My first word was Hrithik," Ananya quipped, while quickly clarifying that she was "just being dramatic."
Ananya went on to recall another childhood encounter with the actor at a birthday party.
"Once I went to this birthday party when I was very small, and I saw Hrithik. And I was like, 'Hrithik!' And my mom was just like, 'Who's star-struck child is this?'".
"I'm very star-struck. Till date," Ananya said.
-REDIFF MOVIES