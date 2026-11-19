15:20

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram





-REDIFF MOVIES

During the recent episode of, Ananya Panday confessed that her first love was Hrithik Roshan.Sharing one of her childhood experiences attending a party with her friends, Panday said: "Hrithik sir was there and he was leaving the party. We caught his hand and said, 'Uncle, please, please, we want to show you'."Ananya recollected dancing tothree times for Hrithik, followed by"Then he sat there and we didfor him three times. We didand I think by the end of it he was just like, 'I can't see this anymore.' So we just left performing," she said.At this point, the host Karan Johar interrupted and said "I love that you said 'uncle' to poor Hrithik."That's when Ananya confessed: "He was my first love, by the way.""My first word was Hrithik," Ananya quipped, while quickly clarifying that she was "just being dramatic."Ananya went on to recall another childhood encounter with the actor at a birthday party."Once I went to this birthday party when I was very small, and I saw Hrithik. And I was like, 'Hrithik!' And my mom was just like, 'Who's star-struck child is this?'"."I'm very star-struck. Till date," Ananya said.