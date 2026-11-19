19:30

File image

The Himachal Pradesh government plans to impose an environmental cess on goods transported by road.



To address air pollution and environmental damage caused by road-based freight transport, the state government has introduced a bill to amend the 'Himachal Pradesh (Taxation on the Carriage of Certain Goods by Road) Act, 1999'.



Under this provision, the funds collected through the cess will be deposited into a separate fund dedicated to environmental conservation.



Introduced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday in Vidhan Sabha, the bill aims to mobilise financial resources to safeguard the state's fragile mountain environment.



The government asserted that Himachal Pradesh is rich in natural and ecological resources vital not only to the Himalayan region but also to the environmental balance of North India.



Consequently, it is essential to balance economic development with the preservation of these resources for future generations.



The 'Statement of Objects and Reasons' for the bill states that the state government has limited sources of revenue, making it challenging to secure adequate funding for environmental conservation and pollution control initiatives.



Given the air pollution and mounting environmental pressure resulting from the road transport of goods, the government has proposed the introduction of this new cess.