17:12

The Bombay high court on Thursday gave an interim order staying the demolition of a dilapidated building in south Mumbai, which was once the residence and an early base of underworld don and 1993 serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, until November 25.



The order by a bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna came hours after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began pulling down the structure.



The court said the matter involved highly disputed facts which require a proper hearing, and directed all parties concerned to maintain a status quo till then.



The order was passed on a petition filed by two persons, who claim to be beneficiaries of the Waqf institution - Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana Trust, challenging the notices issued to the residents of the building to vacate the same.



The bench was informed by the civic body's lawyer that the razing of the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana building on Pakmodia Street in the Bhendi Bazaar area began Thursday morning.



The building was classified as C-1, a category indicating that the structure was dangerous and required demolition.



The court, while saying that the matter required proper hearing, stayed any further demolition of the building till November 25 when the plea would be heard further.