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That order upheld the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) guidelines banning compulsory service charges in food bills.



The solicitor general told the court that some restaurants still made service charges compulsory for customers, defying the earlier order by the high court to which the bench clarified that no interim relief had been granted to the restaurant associations in their appeals.



The clarification came on appeals filed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) against the March 2025 judgment.



That judgment said that service charges to food bills cannot be added automatically and restaurants must inform customers that any additional payment towards service or staff welfare is voluntary.



-- REDIFF NEWS

No interim relief has been given to restaurants to continue mandatory service charges, the Delhi high court said on November 19, Thursday.A bench said that no interim protection had been granted to the restaurant associations against the March 28, 2025 judgment of a single judge.