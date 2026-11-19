09:47

IMAGE: Hawking with his ex-wife Jane Wilde Hawking. Photograph: Andrew Winning/Reuters.



A new biography is out on the scientist, by Graham Farmelo, titled Hawking: His Life and Work, and excerpts from it highlight the fact that even on Christmas Day, the physicist would leave his family and go off to meet another woman.



Farmelo constructs an alternate, unfavourable portrait of the ALS-afflicted, wheelchair-bound Hawking no one knew, that showed him up to be selfish and brutal with his family and colleagues as well as authoritarian.



He apparently always had sex on his mind and often went to London strip clubs. At Stringfellows, the owner asked him if he wanted to talk about the universe or see the strip show, to which Hawking answered, 'Girls'.



On a visit to the Virgin Islands in 2006 for a conference, Hawking visited Jeffrey Epstein's island for dinner!



His relationships, first with Jane Wilde, the mother of his three children, and later second wife Elaine Mason were not peaceable or warm and neither felt well-treated by him.





The Stephen Hawking I knew Also read:



-- REDIFF NEWS





The much-admired British scientisthad another side to his life. And it was not so glowing, according to the