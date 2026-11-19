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The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned that China-linked hackers are using an artificial intelligence tool called ARTEX to break into banks and financial companies, reports The New York Times.



The FBI has asked financial institutions to strengthen security and watch out for suspicious automated activity. It also said that some attacks have gone from initial targeting to gaining access to confidential data in less than three hours.



India's CERT-In (The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) has identified the group as Crafty Falcon, which targets banks, financial technology companies and cryptocurrency exchanges. According to CERT, the group uses AI to study targets and move money through their own payment systems, the NYT says.



This AI-powered, China-made tool helps hackers carry out complex cyber attacks in a short span of time, sometimes even without human intervention. The FBI said it has been used in several recent attacks, including the one on ConnectWise last month, which exposed thousands of Microsoft 365 customers.



Amazon also said that it had caught hackers using ARTEX in a months-long attempt to steal AI login credentials on a large scale.



-- REDIFF NEWS