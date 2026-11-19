09:33

IMAGE: The Cheget. Photograph: Kind courtesy MrFrantarelli/X





-- REDIFF NEWS

That's no ordinary briefcase, folks!That is the, spotted at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzen. China.'In a clip shared by Russian state media outlet RT,' reportsfor thenewspaper, 'an officer in a Russian naval uniform is seen carrying a black briefcase outside the hotel where President Vladimir Putin and his delegation are staying.''Spotting the presidential aide and the distinctive piece of hardware, the Russian journalist asks: "Is this the nuclear briefcase you have here?"''"The very one," the officer replies with a smile.''A standard fixture of Putin's presidential travel kit,' Liu reports. 'it ensures that the Kremlin's nuclear command network remains within arm's reach wherever he is.'The 'Nuclear Football' briefcase, which carries America's nuclear strike plans, always travels with POTUS, and it is likely to have traveled to Shenzen with's caravan though it has not been spotted by sharp-eyed journos yet.