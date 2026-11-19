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Robert Pattinson as James Bond, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @007/Instagram

The 40-year-old actor will step into the shoes of Daniel Craig, who played the legendary spy in six movies.



Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was involved in the casting process, as the next Bond film will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios.



Pattinson was reportedly the late entrant in the race for Bond, alongside actors Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor.



--REDIFF MOVIES

made $1million (Rs 93.38 crore) even before he started acting as James Bond!According to the, the actor was offered the sum just to audition for the 007 role.Pattinson is likely to make $100 million (Rs 934 crore) for playing Bond in the upcoming three-movie deal.