15:20

The government has revised the validity periods of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, allowing newer BS-VI-compliant vehicles to go longer between renewals while retaining shorter validity periods for older vehicles.



Under the new rules notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on November 13, BS-VI compliant private vehicles up to six years old will require a PUC certificate once every three years, while those aged more than six years but up to 10 years will need annual renewal.



Private BS-VI vehicles older than 10 years must have their certificates renewed every six months.



The revised schedule also provides longer validity periods for BS-VI-compliant transport vehicles. Those up to six years old will require renewal once every two years, while vehicles aged more than six years but up to 10 years will need annual renewal.



Transport vehicles older than 10 years will continue to require renewal every six months.



For vehicles complying with BS-I, BS-II, and BS-III emission norms, PUC certificates will be valid for three months, while those complying with BS-IV norms will be valid for six months.



The changes have been notified through the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and came into force upon publication in the Official Gazette.



The amended rules also clarify the effective date of renewed certificates. If renewal is sought within the 10 days preceding the certificate's expiry, the renewed certificate will take effect from the expiry date of the existing one. In all other cases where renewal is sought after expiry, the new certificate will take effect from the renewal date.



For certificates issued before the amended rules take effect, the revised validity schedule will apply only when they are first renewed after the new rules come into force.