12:51

The game centres on criminal couple Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he invoked the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA 6, saying it was very appropriate as the video game follows a "criminal duo".



Taking to social media, Modi wrote, "India is playing a whole new game," and shared 10 slides titled "Between GTA V and VI, here's how".



Modi used the slides to draw a comparison in development work witnessed by India between the two instalments of the game.



Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "The PM, in a desperate bid to reach out to the youth, has resorted to GTA V and GTA VI imagery on social media."



"Recall that this video game follows a criminal duo. How very appropriate," he said on X.



An action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto VI was rolled out across the globe on Thursday, marking its entry into the GTA series following 2013's Grand Theft Auto V.