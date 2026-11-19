22:56

Four shacks were gutted in a fire at Calangute beach in North Goa on Thursday morning, though no one was injured in the incident, officials said.



State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, who visited the site along with Calangute MLA Michael Lobo and Director of Tourism Kedar Naik, announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the affected operators.



"The assistance will comprise Rs 1 lakh each from the state Tourism Department and his personal contribution. The government will extend all possible support to the affected operators to help them rebuild their shacks and resume business during the ongoing tourist season," Khaunte said.



"Many traditional Goan families, including women, run these shacks. Supporting them is our duty, and we are committed to standing by them during this difficult time," Khaunte said.



No one was injured in the incident, he said while praising the Fire and Emergency Services for promptly containing the blaze.



Khaunte said the tourism department would coordinate with the local MLA, shack operators and other stakeholders to facilitate reconstruction.