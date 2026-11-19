16:00
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A case has been registered at Nai Mandi police station in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh against former MLA Shahnawaz Rana and his two sons for allegedly cheating a scrap trader of Rs 75 lakh by using forged documents.
The complaint was filed by scrap trader Jitendra Chaudhary.
The MLA's sons Abdul Ahmad Rana and Azam Shah Rana are also being investigated.
As per Chaudhary's complaint, Rana allegedly purchased iron scrap and other iron material worth Rs 75 lakh from Chaudhary by showing him forged documents of their unit.
Chaudhary has alleged that they did not pay the amount and also threatened him.
-- REDIFF NEWS