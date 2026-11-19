22:51

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired the sixth pre-Budget consultation with experts and stakeholders from the information technology sector.



Among those who attended the meeting were Rajesh Nambiar, President of the IT industry body Nasscom, and Microsoft India and South Asia president Puneet Chandok.



"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs @nsitharaman chairs the sixth Pre-Budget Consultation with the experts and stakeholders from the Information Technology sector in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2027-28, in New Delhi, today," the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.



"The meeting was also attended by Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs @FinMinIndia; CEO @NITIAayog; senior officials from @GoI_MeitY; and Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India," it added.