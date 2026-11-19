10:53

A fire broke out in a residential building in the Lalbaug area of central Mumbai on Thursday morning, civic officials said.



No injuries had been reported so far in the fire that erupted at Punam Building, located on Chivada Gully, around 10 am, they said.



According to a civic official, at least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were sent to the spot. "The firefighting operation is underway," he said.



Besides Mumbai fire brigade personnel, police, 108 ambulance services, BEST staff and local ward employees were also mobilised, the civic official said.



Further details about the fire are awaited.