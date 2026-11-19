18:50





The FDA also found thinner chemicals and date and MRP stamping machinery at the premises.





It said prima facie violations of Sections 23, 26 and 27 of the Food Safety and Standards Act had been found and further investigation was underway.



Of the 23 licences suspended, six establishments were in Brihanmumbai division, 10 in Pune, one each in Nagpur, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.





Four other establishments had their licences suspended in Pandharpur during a special inspection drive ahead of Kartiki Wari, it added.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of 23 establishments for violating food safety and hygiene norms, an official said on Thursday.It also seized food products worth Rs 2.23 crore and ordered eight unregistered vendors in Pune to shut their businesses, he added.In a statement, it said the action followed inspections that revealed several violations, including unhygienic preparation, improper storage of food, presence of cockroaches and flies, unclean equipment and failure to maintain mandatory records.The FDA seized food stock worth Rs 2.06 crore from DXP Ventures India Pvt Ltd at Bhiwandi in Thane district after finding that manufacturing and expiry dates and maximum retail prices printed on imported food products were erased using thinner chemicals and replaced with revised details.The seized stock comprised 14 types of products, including sparkling water, energy drinks, soda, Saudi cocktail and different varieties of A2 Bilona desi ghee.