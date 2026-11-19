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Others who have played the role include George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Brosnan and Craig.



Brosnan is the latest among many of Pattinson's former co-stars to praise the actor as the next Bond.





Pattinson's Tenet co-star Elizabeth Debicki and former Bond villain Rami Malek, who worked with Pattinson in Twilight franchise early in their careers, have also welcomed the actor as the new Bond.



Pattinson's announcement as the next Bond has ended months of speculation around the role that had actors Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O'Connor, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and even Harry Styles in the mix.



Dune director Denis Villeneuve will direct the forthcoming film from Amazon MGM.

Robert Pattinson has got a seal of approval for playing the next bond from Pierce Brosnan, who donned the Bond tuxedo in four 007 films.Brosnan shared a warm welcome note for hisco-star on Instagram with a picture of Pattinson from the Bond reveal announcement."Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making," the veteran star wrote."It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride," he added.Brosnan played James Bond from 1995 to 2002 in filmsandDaniel Craig replaced him as the next Bond for five movies that began within 2006 and ended with 2021'sPattinson is the seventh actor to play the iconic role that first began with Sean Connery'sin 1962.