22:09

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's helicopter developed a technical issue linked to its battery before taking off from Pandharpur in Solapur district on Thursday, forcing him to call off his planned journey to Mumbai, a senior police official said.



Solapur district superintendent of police Atul Kulkarni said the helicopter's battery had discharged as it was started well in advance of the scheduled departure for Mumbai.



"The helicopter's battery had discharged. Although the aircraft has two engines, only one started. The pilot had started the helicopter early as the departure was scheduled for 3 pm. However, the departure was delayed by half an hour. As the battery was discharged, the issue prevented the chopper from taking off," Kulkarni said.



The deputy CM, who was in the temple town of Pandharpur to review preparations for Kartiki Ekadashi, subsequently travelled by road to the Pune airport, the officer said.