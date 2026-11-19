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Pic: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday alleged that stones and eggs were hurled at her car and convoy by a group of BJP supporters at Kaliganj in West Bengal's Nadia district, accusing the state police of failing to ensure her security despite a Calcutta high court order.In a series of posts on X, the Krishnanagar MP claimed that 80-90 BJP supporters had gathered at Gobra gram panchayat area to attack her and alleged that the police had prior information about the gathering."Attention @WBPolice @DGPWestBengal @KrishnanagarPD, my safety under the order of Hon'ble HC Kolkata is your responsibility. 80-90 BJP goons waiting at Gobra GP, Kaliganj to attack me. All info with you," Moitra posted on the social media platform.She accused the West Bengal Police of colluding with BJP supporters and allowing them to attack her despite the security arrangements ordered by the court."Justice Dipankar Datta, Supreme Court of India. CJI Suryakant. CJI Calcutta high court -- this is what contempt of court looks like -- when West Bengal Police who are ordered for my safety connive with BJP to physically attack me again. Tushar Mehta you dare stand up in court to justify this; you will have me to deal with. Enough," the TMC MP posted on the social media platform.In another post, Moitra alleged that the police had allowed the protesters to disrupt her programme despite being provided with prior information about the situation."In spite of giving police all information they have allowed this BJP mob to come and disrupt the program and attack my convoy which has police protection @WBPolice," she said on X.Visuals from the spot showed protesters waving black flags and raising "go back" slogans as the MP's convoy passed through the area.There was no immediate response from the police or the BJP to the allegations.