17:52

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers have seized over 71 kg heroin attempted to be smuggled to Sri Lanka through the coastal route and arrested two drug traffickers in Chennai, the finance ministry said on Thursday.



The seizure constitutes one of the largest single heroin seizures reported in the country so far in the current year.



In a major crackdown on international narcotics trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), has foiled an attempt to smuggle a massive consignment of 71.24 kg of heroin to Sri Lanka through the coastal route, the ministry said in a statement.



Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers mounted intensive surveillance and launched a well-coordinated operation in Chennai during November 17-18, resulting in the seizure of the contraband and the arrest of two persons.



The intelligence indicated that a significant quantity of heroin was being transported from Chennai for onward smuggling to Sri Lanka through the coastal route. DRI officers intercepted the suspected vehicle, along with an escort two-wheeler in Chennai.



An examination of the vehicle led to the recovery of 69 packets containing an off-white powdery substance weighing 71.24 kg and was subsequently seized.