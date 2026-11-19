08:59

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya on Wednesday said that mass-action entertainers like Dhurandhar and Pushpa have their own appeal, but there will always be a demand for family dramas like his new film Yeh Prem Mol Liya.



At the trailer launch of his film, Barjatya was asked whether making a family drama was a risk and a challenge when spectacle movies like Dhurandhar and Pushpa dominate the box office.



He compared the cinematic landscape to a traditional Indian platter, which offers every kind of delicacy.



"Dhurandhar is a wonderful film in its own way, but at the same time, sometimes we want (different things to watch).



"If there is a Dhurandhar, then there should also be films like this (Yeh Prem Mol Liya). There is a demand for both. Now, this is the kind of cinema I know how to make, so what can I do?" said Barjatya, who has directed family entertainers such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath Saath Hai, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.



Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead, Yeh Prem Mol Liya challenges conventional expectations around a newly married woman's decision to stay with her parents instead of moving into her husband's home.



On casting Khurrana as Prem, a character associated with Salman Khan in several of his earlier films, Barjatya said he wanted an actor who could question certain social conventions with sensitivity.



"The Prem in this film questions certain things in his own tender way. When this subject came to me, I only had Ayushmann in mind. If you look at his filmography and at him personally, Ayushmann has a point of view and he expresses it with such simplicity," the director said, citing examples of Khurrana's films like Bala and Dream Girl.



Barjatya said he allowed both Khan and Khurrana to interpret the character of Prem in their individual ways.



"On the first day of the shoot, when I saw Ayushmann, I felt he had understood the essence of Prem so well that I did not want to interfere with it. The same is the case with Salman bhai. When I meet him, I narrate the story, and he does things his way. They both do things in their respective ways," he said.



Barjatya said the film reflects changing times and evolving family dynamics.



"We are trying to say something through this film; we are not saying that everyone should follow it. There is a certain situation in the film where a girl says she cannot go and live at her in-laws' house after marriage, and we see Anupam Kher's character understanding that.



"If we do not change our thinking, the children will make us change it. The younger generation is changing, and we will have to accept that change," he said.



The 62-year-old director said his own experiences have made him more aware of the changing priorities of women.



"I have a son, daughter-in-law, daughter and grandchildren, and I see what they go through. I feel women's priorities should be respected," he added.



Barjatya said he believes filmmakers have a responsibility to reflect the changing world around them.



"The world is changing, and as filmmakers, we should responsibly try to bring about a little difference in how we think," he said.



Yeh Prem Mol Liya is set to arrive in theatres on November 27.



Barjatya said at this juncture of his career, his only aim is to make an entertaining film that will resonate with audiences.



"It is the story that works. Earlier, I used to think my films should be number one, two, three and so on. But at the age of 61, I do not have any such expectations. I would like my films to resonate with audiences. The process of making a film, from editing to post-production, is undertaken so that the film finds resonance and audiences love it," he said.