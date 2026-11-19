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Image: @ashishsood_bjp/ Instagram





Students end up facing pressure over their academics and expectations to do well.



Sood stressed that talking about mental well-being is not a taboo, and there needs to be awareness around it.



The policy aims to encourage children to discuss their emotional well-being and seek support without hesitation or stigma.



-- REDIFF NEWS

The Delhi government has launched a mental well-being policy aimed at addressing the emotional and psychological health of children and young people on November 19, Thursday.Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said this step was taken after a school student attempted suicide a few days ago.The policy will cover government and government-aided schools, higher education institutions, private educational institution, CM SHRI schools and children with special needs.The minister talked about children's isolation as parents remain busy with work and balancing the family finances.