11:34

Image: @ANI/ X

New Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and actor Jackie Shroff teamed up for a cleanliness drive on a canal on Thursday.



On November 19, the duo along with a team of volunteers took part in the drive at the Chhath Ghat Munak Canal in North Delhi.



Gupta said that everyone should keep their surroundings clean under the 'Swachhata Sankalp'. She added that all festivals should be celebrated grandly to preserve our culture but it is also the city's responsibility to keep the surroundings clean.



She said that while the government will also clean up, people should do their bit to keep the capital city clean.



The Delhi government has built an 11-km-long Chhath Ghat along a dry stretch of the Munak Canal.



-- REDIFF NEWS