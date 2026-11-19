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Pic: Courtesy: Ayush Das/Flickr

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the Dadar Metro Station in Mumbai would be renamed as Chaityabhoomi after completing the necessary procedures.



Chairing a review meeting at Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday, Fadnavis directed officials to ensure coordinated arrangements for security, transport, healthcare, sanitation and other facilities for the large number of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar expected to visit Chaityabhoomi on December 6.



Chaityabhoomi, located at Dadar in central Mumbai, is the cremation site of Dr Ambedkar, who died on December 6, 1956.



On Wednesday, the official government release had stated that the Dadar railway station will be named Chaityabhoomi, but the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) clarified that the name of Dadar metro station will be changed.



Fadnavis said the state government had given in-principle approval to rename Dadar metro station as Chaityabhoomi.



"Following guidance from the Centre, necessary procedures involving the legislature's committee would be completed during the upcoming session of the state

legislature, after which the renaming process would be carried out," he said.