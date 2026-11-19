20:55

Severe cyclonic storm Akvan is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to Gopalpur, by noon on Friday, the IMD said.



After moving northwards, the system lay over the west-central Bay of Bengal at 2.30 pm on Thursday, about 390 km east-southeast of Narsapur, 320 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam, 410 km south of Gopalpur, 470 km south of Puri and 610 km east-northeast of Chennai, the India meteorological department said in a press release.



"It (Akvan) is likely to move north-northwestward and cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to Gopalpur, by noon on November 20, 2026, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph (and) gusting to 110 kmph," it said.



The system was earlier expected to cross the coast along mid-coastal Andhra Pradesh but subsequently changed course and veered towards North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.



In view of the cyclone, the IMD issued a red alert for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts on Thursday, an orange alert for Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju (ASR) and Anakapalli districts, and a yellow alert for Kakinada.