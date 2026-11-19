14:13

Around 80 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, along with 10 motorised boats, have taken shelter in Odisha's Ganjam district as rough sea conditions under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Akvan prevented them from returning home, officials said on Thursday.



The fishermen were out in the deep sea when worsening weather conditions forced them to take shelter at the fish landing centre in Aryapalli, Assistant Fisheries Officer (Marine) Devidutt Mohanty said.



The Ganjam district administration has provided them with necessary facilities at the jetty, he said.



Mohanty said they have food supplies on their boats and are preparing their own meals, adding that they would return to Andhra Pradesh once sea conditions improve.



Mohanty said all fishermen from Ganjam district who were out at sea had returned to their villages by Monday afternoon following instructions from the district administration.



"The Ganjam district has 1,578 registered fishing boats across 27 fishing-dominated villages. Officials have counted all the boats anchored in their respective villages," he said.



Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until November 21, as the IMD has forecast rough to very rough sea conditions under the influence of the cyclone.



During cyclone Arnab, which made landfall on October 28, more than 170 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh and Paradip had taken shelter at Gopalpur port and Aryapalli fishing jetty.