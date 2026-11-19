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The CISF provides it with armed counter-terrorist security cover.

A man attempted to forcibly enter the hyper-sensitive Terminal-3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport but was swiftly apprehended by CISF personnel, averting a potential security breach, the force said.The central paramilitary force posted a 25-second video on X on Wednesday showing a man forcing his way into Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.Officials said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 3 pm. They said the man, who was handed over to the Delhi Police for interrogation, hails from Haryana."Displaying exceptional alertness and prompt response, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the Departure Gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, swiftly apprehended an individual attempting to forcibly enter the terminal without valid travel documents," the force said.The video shows the security personnel stopping the man at the entry gate and holding onto him as the intruder pushes past to forcibly enter the terminal.An armed CISF jawan joins his colleague in apprehending the man who had run a few metres inside the terminal."With the timely assistance of QRT personnel, the individual was intercepted within seconds, preventing unauthorised entry and averting a potential security breach," the CISF said.The force recovered some IDs and educational certificates from the man's backpack.Passengers gain access to the terminal after CISF security personnel verify a valid travel document and ID; airport staff must also produce their ID for entry.The IGI is categorised as a hyper-sensitive facility with thousands of domestic and international passengers entering and exiting through it every day.