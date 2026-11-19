19:32

File image

Christian organisations from the northeastern region Thursday urged a parliamentary panel to scrap the contentious FCRA Bill, 2026 claiming that its provisions will jeopardise their services rendered to those living in the remotest parts of the country, people aware of the matter said.



A senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, without opposing the proposed legislation in its entirety, also told the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 to exclude the Clause 16A and termed the provision as "highly arbitrary".



Under the Clause 16A, if the FCRA registration of an NGO is cancelled or surrendered, or expires, its assets created from foreign contributions vest with a government-appointed designated authority.



The JPC, headed by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, listened to the submissions of several chartered accountants, teachers of law institutions, Hindu religious groups and the Christian organisations from the Northeast.



While several CAs and Hindu religious groups supported the bill, the Christian organisations opposed it.



Those who appeared before the parliamentary panel included Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), Swami Turiyamritananda Puri, Mata Amtritanandmayi Math, advocates Kirti Uppal, Vrinda Grover, North East Catholic Research Forum, Council of Baptist Churches in North East India among others.