12:04





In one such case, a man travelled from Chennai to New Delhi to meet a social media influencer who he developed one-sided feelings for.



On November 7, the man allegedly entered the female influencer's house. However, he was thrashed and beaten up by her family and neighbours when he entered her house in the Madhu Vihar area.



The woman has over 29 lakh followers across various social media platforms. The man liked all of her pictures regularly and developed feelings for her.



However when he travelled from Chennai to meet her, her family and neighbours confronted him and began to assault him.



The assault left him with serious internal and external injuries. He was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, then referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital due to his critical condition.



As his condition worsened, he died in the hospital.



The police investigation has revealed that the girl's brother and other neighbours' involvement in the incident was also possible.



The woman's father and a neighbour have been arrested in connection with the case.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Obsession with social media and influencers can get toxic.