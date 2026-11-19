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IMAGE: Dancers wave Russian and Chinese flags as the motorcade carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to leave Shenzhen airport, November 18, 2026. Photograph: Anupam Nath/Pool via Reuters





-- REDIFF NEWS

We Indians know the Aurus Senat, which was waiting at Shenzen airport whenlanded on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, because the Russian leader gave Prime Ministera lift at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin last year.NaMo and Vlad had then spent 50 minutes chatting in the Aurus and the pradhan mantri later tweeted, 'Conversations with him are always insightful.'An Aurus Senat always travels in advance of Putin's visits abroad, especially to China.Two days after he traveled with Modi in the Aurus, Putin gave North Korean tyranta ride in the Aurus Senat in Beijing last year. He later gifted Kim an Aurus Senat, something he hasn't done for Narendrayet.