15:24





Rahul Gandhi had spoken about the close bond between his parents on Monday during the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey Of Love.



Recalling family meals during his childhood, he said his mother would often sit on his father's lap.



"At every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mama. Now, I thought this was a normal thing. So I would go to my friend's house, but their parents wouldn't be sitting on each other's lap, and I'd ask my friends, 'Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?'" he said.



"... And then we saw it all get smashed. Not just over time - suddenly... We saw one of our anchors (Indira Gandhi) get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor (Rajiv) get blown to pieces," he said.



The remarks drew criticism from his political opponents, following which Gandhi shared a photo of a 12th-century sculpture from Karnataka's Hoysaleshwar Temple depicting Goddess Parvati on Lord Shiva's lap.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has reacted to the social media debate surrounding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Mama was sitting on Papa's lap during meals" remark.Sonakshi reposted a note by Instagram page Woemaniyah that questioned the criticism directed at Sonia Gandhi for sitting on her husband's lap during family meals.The post criticised those uncomfortable with the couple's display of affection, saying it reflected a society shaped by patriarchal attitudes towards marriage.Below the post, theactor wrote, "Dammmmn my future kids have no idea what's comin their way. Buckle up kiddos (wherever you'll are right now) (sic)."