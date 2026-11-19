22:04

A boy was killed and another was critically injured on Thursday when a downed drone exploded while they were playing with it in northwest Pakistan, the police said.



The incident occurred in the Gurbaz Khadi Khel area of Mohmand district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where a group of boys spotted the device near a cricket ground.



According to the police, the drone exploded when the boys picked it up and began handling it, killing a boy identified as Sartaj on the spot and critically injuring another named Kashif, who was rushed to a hospital.



Following the incident, residents staged protests, demanding that authorities clear the area of unexploded ordnance, downed drones and other hazardous materials to ensure civilian safety.